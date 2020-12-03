Lufthansa Reports Booking Growth For Upcoming Travel Season - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) stated that the company is recording a sharp rise in intercontinental and intra-European bookings for the upcoming Christmas and New Year travel season. The company is responding to the increased demand with new flights to and from destinations in Europe, but also by increasing the frequency of existing connections at favorable conditions.

"In the coming weeks, we will continue to flexibly adjust our flight schedules to demand at short notice," said Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Lufthansa noted that, last week, up to 400 percent more people booked destinations overseas as well as Southern and Northern Europe than in the previous week.

