Lufthansa ready to acquire stake in Alitalia - source

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE would be open to agree on a commercial partnership with Alitalia which would include taking a stake in the Italian airline, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The company is open for making the investment if its conditions, mainly with regards to restructuring measures Lufthansa deems necessary at its Italian rival, are met, the source said.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper earlier reported that a senior Lufthansa executive said the company was ready to acquire a stake in the Italian airline.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Francesca Landini, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Riham Alkousaa)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; + 49 30 2888 51 26; Reuters Messaging: tassilo.hummel.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.