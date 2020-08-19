Lufthansa Reaches Deal With Pilots' Union To Curb Costs

(RTTNews) - German Airline Deutsche Lufthansa has reached a short-term agreement with the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit for initial measures to manage the coronavirus crisis.

The measures apply to the pilots of Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Aviation Training and some of the Germanwings pilots.

The agreement includes cost reduction measures that will apply until the end of the year. Among other things, top-up payments for short-time working compensation benefits and employer contributions to the pension scheme will be reduced from September onwards. Collective wage increases negotiated for 2020 will be postponed until January 2021.

The package of measures was approved by the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the Air Transport Employers' Association and the VC committees and is effective immediately.

