Lufthansa price target raised to EUR 5.50 from EUR 4.80 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Harry Gowers raised the firm’s price target on Lufthansa (DLAKY) to EUR 5.50 from EUR 4.80 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
