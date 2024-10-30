Lufthansa price target raised to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Lufthansa (DLAKY) to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.60 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
