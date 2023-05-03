Lufthansa posts 40% jump in Q1 revenues

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE reported a 40% jump in first-quarter revenue and a smaller quarterly loss, citing pent-up demand for holiday travel that drove up ticket sales.

Revenues came to 7.02 billion euros ($7.74 billion) in the three months through March, though the figure fell short of consensus for 7.57 billion.

The underlying operating loss (adjusted EBIT) shrank to 273 million euros from 577 million in the year-earlier period, broadly in line with expectations for 279 million.

($1 = 0.9070 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.