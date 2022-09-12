Commodities

Lufthansa, pilots' union agree initial points in wage dispute - union

Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Monday it had agreed the initial points in a wage dispute with Lufthansa, including two 490 euro ($499.11) rises in basic pay through to June 30, 2023, until when further details would be negotiated.

"The collective agreements are still open, but the points to be negotiated can now be discussed in a confidential setting," Matthias Baier, VC spokesman, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

