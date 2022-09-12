Lufthansa, pilots' union agree initial points in wage dispute - union

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Monday it had agreed the initial points in a wage dispute with Lufthansa LHAG.DE, including two 490 euro ($499.11) rises in basic pay through to June 30, 2023, until when further details would be negotiated.

"The collective agreements are still open, but the points to be negotiated can now be discussed in a confidential setting," Matthias Baier, VC spokesman, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.