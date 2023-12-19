News & Insights

Commodities
BA

Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus for $9 billion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 19, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

adds details on investments in paragraphs 4-5

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE ordered 80 planes from Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PAand agreed future purchasing options for a total value of $9 billion, the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

The deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032.

It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus.

Lufthansa plans to finance the purchase with net investments of 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.7-3.2 billion) in 2023 and about the same amount next year.

The order would not have a significant amount on the capital expenditure in 2023-2024, it added.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR
AIRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.