Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus for $9 billion

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE ordered 80 planes from Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PAand agreed future purchasing options for a total value of $9 billion, the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

The deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032.

It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus.

Lufthansa plans to finance the purchase with net investments of 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.7-3.2 billion) in 2023 and about the same amount next year.

The order would not have a significant amount on the capital expenditure in 2023-2024, it added.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

