Lufthansa offers more than 100 holiday destinations this summer

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE and budget unit Eurowings aim to offer flights to more than 100 holiday destinations, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told Bild am Sonntag.

"This is an absolute record in the group's history," he was quoted as saying while also demanding that passengers who have received vaccine shots should face fewer restrictions.

"Some countries are opening their borders for vaccinated individuals. We expect more will join," Spohr said. "We therefore need international, digital proof of vaccinations and tests to finally replace hardly controllable quarantine measures."

The travel industry has suffered many false starts to a hoped-for recovery, beset by new restrictions, virus variant outbreaks and a sluggish European vaccine rollout.

Lufthansa this week lowered its capacity forecast for flights this year as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airline's cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses.

