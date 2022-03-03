Lufthansa narrows losses in 2021; uncertainties abound in 2022

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, which narrowed its losses in 2021 but remained in the red, said it could not provide a detailed outlook for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. The company reported an operating loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.55 billion), in line with analyst forecasts. In 2020, the pandemic-hit company had reported a loss of 5.5 billion euros.

Lufthansa said it expects significant improvement in operating results for the rest of the year after a challenging first quarter of 2022.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

