Lufthansa limits ticket sales in Q3 amid travel chaos

Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday it would offer only around 80% of pre-crisis passenger capacity in the third quarter, less than previously planned, amid staffing shortages at airports and airlines.

The industry, particularly in Europe, has struggled to cope with the rapid rebound in demand, with huge queues building at many airports due to a shortage of staff, prompting last-minute cancellations and frustration by holidaymakers

The group returned to operating profit in the second quarter, posting adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 393 million euros ($399.37 million) for the three months through June thanks to booming demand for air cargo flights.

Its passenger airline business posted an adjusted EBIT loss of 86 million euros, hit by costs related to flight disruptions.

