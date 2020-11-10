Commodities

Lufthansa launches offering for 525 mln euros in convertible bonds

Caroline Copley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Tuesday launched an offering for around 525 million euros ($620.97 million) of senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2025.

The airline, which is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Lufthansa said the bonds will be convertible into new and or existing shares and will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors.

It said the bonds will be offered with a coupon between 2.25% and 2.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

