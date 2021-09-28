Lufthansa Launches Addl. Flights To US, Europe To Meet Surging Demand

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG has launched additional flights to the United States on short notice, aiming to tap the surging demand following the planned end of U.S. travel restrictions.

The German flag carrier is also increasing domestic flights to its European hubs amid high demand. Starting in October, the company is increasing German domestic flights by 45 percent, compared with July.

According to the company, its airlines are experiencing a further boom for flights to the U.S, with top sellers being New York and Florida.

The company noted that for U.S., new bookings in the past week for this month were as high as they were for the same period in 2019.

On certain days in the last week, flights across the Atlantic increased three-fold over the week before, while on certain routes, last week's demand almost reached pre-crisis levels.

Flights with SWISS from Zurich and Lufthansa from Frankfurt to New York and from Frankfurt and Zurich to Miami had the highest bookings from both leisure and business travellers. In Premium Economy, Business and First Class, more tickets to the USA were bought than in the same period in 2019.

Regarding the newly adding flights, the company said Lufthansa and SWISS will be offering a combined total of three daily flights to Miami on short notice starting in November.

Further, for the coming December, there is very strong demand for flights to the U.S., and flights to New York, which is traditionally in high demand during the Christmas season, have already been bolstered with additional connections.

Lufthansa Group airlines are offering up to 55 weekly connections to New York from their various European hubs in Austria, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland in December. The company is also considering a further short-term expansion of services.

Lufthansa Group expects that the opening of the U.S. to vaccinated EU travellers will be a signal for other countries and regions to make international air travel easier again and roll back travel restrictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.