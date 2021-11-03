Lufthansa jumps back to profit as travel restrictions ease

Refiles to correct paragraph 1 day of the week

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE posted a return to operating profit in the third quarter on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, boosted by the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and strong demand in the summer season.

The group reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 17 million euros ($19.69 million) in the quarter, compared to a loss of 1.262 billion euros a year ago.

Analysts in a company-provided poll had expected an adjusted EBIT loss of 33 million euros.

Third-quarter revenue almost doubled to 5.2 billion euros, compared to an average analyst forecast for 5.5 billion.

($1 = 0.8634 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.