Lufthansa joins airlines planning to bring A380 back into service

Adds detail, background

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa LHAG.DE plans to fly the Airbus A380 again from summer 2023, it said on Monday, joining other carriers to announce a comeback for the superjumbo.

Lufthansa said the move is in response to a rise in demand and delays in aircraft orders, adding that it has yet to decide on destinations and how many of planes to put back in the sky.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demise of the world's largest jets, but the European double-decker is gaining a new lease of life as airlines scramble to cope with rising demand and shortages of newer models.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa and David Goodman )

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.