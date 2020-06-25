Commodities

Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout, securing the future of Germany's flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, backed by 98% of the shareholder capital that cast a vote at the online meeting, will see Berlin take a 20% stake in Lufthansa and two board seats.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

