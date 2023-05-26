News & Insights

Lufthansa intends to fully take over ITA Airways - CEO

May 26, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Joanna Plucinska and Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Friday said its goal was to take over Italian carrier ITA Airways in full, but it could not be forced to do so, after it announced it was taking on a minority stake on Thursday.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr added that the German group had to be sure they didn't overpay for the financially troubled Italian airline.

