Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 bln

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with the German government's economic stabilisation fund over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.88 billion), including the state taking a 20% stake in the company.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its voting rights as a whole in exceptional cases such as protection against a takeover.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

