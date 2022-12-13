Lufthansa Group Sees Strong Demand For Air Travel; Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said its earnings performance in October and November exceeded expectations. The Group expects to be able to generate adjusted EBIT of around 1.5 billion euros in fiscal 2022. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBIT of more than 1 billion euros for the fiscal year.

Lufthansa Group stated that average yields in the passenger business remain well above pre-crisis level. The Group projects Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik to achieve record results in the current financial year.

The Group noted that the booking situation for the coming months indicates a continuation of the positive trend in the passenger business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.