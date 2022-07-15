Markets
DLAKF

Lufthansa Group Posts Operating Profit In Q2 On Preliminary Basis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said, on a preliminary and unaudited basis, second quarter adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 827 million euros, prior year. Revenue increased to approximately 8.5 billion euros from 3.2 billion euros, last year. The Group noted that it benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros compared to 382 million euros. Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLAKF DLAKY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular