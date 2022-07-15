Lufthansa Group Posts Operating Profit In Q2 On Preliminary Basis

(RTTNews) - The Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said, on a preliminary and unaudited basis, second quarter adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 827 million euros, prior year. Revenue increased to approximately 8.5 billion euros from 3.2 billion euros, last year. The Group noted that it benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros compared to 382 million euros. Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.