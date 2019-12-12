Lufthansa Group November Sales, Load Factor Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that it served around 10.4 million passengers in November 2019. It represented a decline of 2.3 percent from the previous year, due to declining passenger numbers on flights within Europe.

The capacity or available seat kilometres, was also down 1.4 percent over the previous year, while sales or revenue seat kilometres, increased by 1.3 percent.

The passenger load-factor also grew 2.1 percentage points to 80.2 percent. Cargo capacity increased 2.3 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales were down 1.8 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. The cargo load factor showed a reduction, decreasing 2.7 percentage points to 65.4 percent.

The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, carried 8.0 million passengers in November, a 0.8 percent drop from the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres edged up 0.1 percent in November. The sales volume was up 2.4 percent over the same period, with an increase in passenger load factor by 1.9 percentage points to 80.5 percent.

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.5 million passengers in November. Among this total, 2.3 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 250,000 flew on long-haul flights. November capacity was 8.1 percent below its prior-year level, and its sales volume was down 4.3 percent, while passenger load factor grew 3.1 percentage points to 78.7 percent from last year.

