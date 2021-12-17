Markets
DLAKF

Lufthansa Group Appoints Jens Ritter As CEO Of Lufthansa Airlines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Friday announced the appointment of Jens Ritter, currently a Member of the Executive Board and COO of Eurowings, as the new CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, effective April 1, 2022.

The company also appointed Annette Mann, currently Head of Corporate Responsibility at Lufthansa Group, as the new CEO of Austrian Airlines as of March 1, 2022. Annette Mann succeeds Dr. Alexis von Hoensbroech, who is leaving the company with immediate effect at his own request.

Dr. Jörg Beißel, Head of Corporate Controlling at the Lufthansa Group, will assume the position of CFO of Lufthansa Airlines. He succeeds Patrick Staudacher, who will not extend his contract at Lufthansa at his own request and will leave the company at the end of April.

"Filling these top management positions is another important step in our transformation. We are continuing on our course with undiminished speed and are strengthening our position among the leading global airline groups. I am pleased that we were able to fill all positions from within Lufthansa Group - it confirms our successful personnel and leadership development," said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLAKF DLAKY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular