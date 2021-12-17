Lufthansa Group Appoints Jens Ritter As CEO Of Lufthansa Airlines

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Friday announced the appointment of Jens Ritter, currently a Member of the Executive Board and COO of Eurowings, as the new CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, effective April 1, 2022.

The company also appointed Annette Mann, currently Head of Corporate Responsibility at Lufthansa Group, as the new CEO of Austrian Airlines as of March 1, 2022. Annette Mann succeeds Dr. Alexis von Hoensbroech, who is leaving the company with immediate effect at his own request.

Dr. Jörg Beißel, Head of Corporate Controlling at the Lufthansa Group, will assume the position of CFO of Lufthansa Airlines. He succeeds Patrick Staudacher, who will not extend his contract at Lufthansa at his own request and will leave the company at the end of April.

"Filling these top management positions is another important step in our transformation. We are continuing on our course with undiminished speed and are strengthening our position among the leading global airline groups. I am pleased that we were able to fill all positions from within Lufthansa Group - it confirms our successful personnel and leadership development," said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

