Lufthansa gives subdued 2024 outlook as labour disputes weigh

By Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE warned on Thursday its operating losses in the first quarter will widen and gave a subdued outlook for 2024 as the German airline struggles with costly labour disputes, offsetting the travel boom.

The airline said operating results this year would be on par with 2023, but did not reaffirm its target for operating margins to hit 8% for the year. They were 7.6% in 2023.

"The group remains committed to its goal of generating a sustainable adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8 percent," the company said in a statement.

Lufthansa in particular has agreed to new, higher pay deals to end strikes, which analysts and investors say threaten its 2024 operating margin target.

Shares were down 1.3% at 0844 GMT.

Despite the adjustment in operating margin target, the company said its results were strong enough to propose issuing a divided of 0.30 euros a share, to be voted on at the annual general meeting on May 7.

The group has not issued a dividend since 2019.

Operating profits for 2023 were up 76% from 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in 2022. Revenues of 35.4 billion euros ($38.58 billion) were up almost 15%, but were lower than the 36.3 billion euros expected in a company-issued poll.

"We continue to see a more cautious pace of capacity restoration at Lufthansa versus other European peers," Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said.

The carrier's shares have outperformed European rival flag carriers Air France-KLM AIRF.PA and IAG ICAG.L since early 2022 as the region's travel industry recovered from disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, results from Air France and British Airways owner IAG put the spotlight on challenges for the industry from high prices of jet fuel, to geopolitical flashpoints, problems at plane makers and wage talks.

Lufthansa shares trade at five times forecast earnings over the next 12 months, compared to four times for IAG and three for Air France-KLM.

($1=0.9175 euros)

