Lufthansa, Fraport Form FraAlliance JV To Focus On Frankfurt Airport

(RTTNews) - Germany's flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) and airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) announced Thursday that they have formed a new joint venture called "FraAlliance". The JV mainly aims to improve the quality of products and services at Frankfurt Airport.

In the new venture, each company holds a 50 percent share with joint management, and equal staff. The JV is being co-led by Fraport's Dirk Schusdziara and Lufthansa's Jörg Harnisch.

The new partnership at Frankfurt hub will deliver significant added value for customers by implementing innovative, future-focused measures.

The companies intend to use FraAlliance to strengthen their existing cooperation on strategic and operational matters at Frankfurt Airport, mainly enhancing services at Airport's Terminal 1.

The JV would seek to improve aspects relating to business development and operations, customer experience, infrastructure, intermodality, and sustainability. It will analyze and optimize processes in terminal operations.

Lufthansa passengers will get availability of real-time updates for aviation security checkpoints in the Lufthansa App, allowing them to see checkpoint waiting times in Frankfurt.

Further, carefull analysation and optimization of passenger flows will significantly reduce transfer times for around a million passengers per year by removing unnecessary, duplicate security checks.

