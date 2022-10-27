Commodities

Lufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE gave an upbeat forecast for the air travel market on Thursday, saying it expected air travel demand to remain strong, with high average yields.

It plans to offer around 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity at its airlines in the fourth quarter, which should help it achieve a quarterly operating profit, it said as it published full quarterly financial results.

The carrier last week raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million), boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

It said on Thursday its yields, a metric of profitability, jumped by 23% in the third quarter versus 2019, reaching a new record.

