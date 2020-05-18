Markets
DLAKF

Lufthansa Extends Free Rebooking Period To Second Half Of 2021 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) have decided to allow customers to rebook their trip free of charge to a new travel date up to and including December 2021. Previously, if a rebooking was made, the new trip had to start by 30 April 2021. Now, this period has been extended.

The rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 30 June 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021. The company said passengers who wish to change their travel date can make a one-time rebooking free of charge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLAKF DLAKY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular