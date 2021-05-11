Commodities

Lufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor until May 2022

Lufthansa will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.

