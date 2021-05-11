Lufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor until May 2022

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.

(Reporting by Klaus lauer Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)

