Lufthansa earnings up but still lagging pre-pandemic levels

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 03, 2023 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Anna Mackenzie, Anastasiia Kozlova, Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Friday it had returned to a "clearly positive result" in 2022 despite high cost inflation and fuel prices, boosted by a strong increase in demand for air travel following the loss-making years of the pandemic.

Passenger numbers had more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021 and net revenue was up to 32.8 billion euros, with Lufthansa mirroring a recovery that many airlines saw towards the second half of last year and expect to continue into 2023.

"Lufthansa is back," said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr in a statement. "In just one year, we have achieved an unprecedented financial turnaround ... Demand for air travel remains high in 2023," the CEO added.

The company reported a full-year operating profit of 1.23 billion euros ($1.30 billion) for 2022, compared to a loss of 2.3 billion euros the previous year.

Operating profit was 34% lower than the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and group revenue was 10% below that year at 32.77 billion euros.

