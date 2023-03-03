Lufthansa earnings up but still lagging pre-pandemic levels

March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Friday it had returned to a "clearly positive result" in 2022 despite high cost inflation and fuel prices, boosted by a strong increase in demand for air travel following the loss-making years of the pandemic.

The company reported a full-year operating profit of 1.23 billion euros ($1.30 billion) for 2022, compared to a loss of 2.3 billion euros the previous year, but below a company-compiled consensus of 1.5 billion euros.

Operating profit was 34% lower than the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and group revenue was 10% below that year at 32.77 billion euros.

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

