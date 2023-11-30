News & Insights

Lufthansa Discards Plans To Sell Minority Stake In Lufthansa Technik

November 30, 2023 — 05:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Thursday said its Executive Board has decided not to pursue the previous plans to sell a minority stake in its subsidiary Lufthansa Technik AG.

With this, the company remains sole shareholder in Lufthansa Technik, which provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for aircraft, engines, and components.

The company in March had informed that it was proceeding with preparations for a possible partial divestiture of Lufthansa Technik and were in talks with selected investors.

Lufthansa now said its growth plans developed in recent months will be implemented independently, without the involvement of another shareholder in Lufthansa Technik.

In Germany, Lufthansa shares were trading at 7.93 euros, down 1.17 percent.

