Lufthansa Cuts FY2024 Outlook Due To Strikes, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY.PK) announced on Monday that it has slashed down the company's outlook for fiscal 2024 due to a series of strikes by different employee groups within the Group and by employees at system partners, impacting earnings by 350 million euros.

For the current fiscal year, the company now expects an adjusted EBIT of 2.2 billion euros compared to 2.68 billion euros in the previous year.

On a preliminary basis, the company expects an adjusted EBIT loss of EUR 849 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year's loss of 273 million euros.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at $6.97, down 4.32 percent on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.