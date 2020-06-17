Lufthansa Currently Expects EGM Attendance To Be Below 50%

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said its Executive Board currently expects attendance at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 June to be below 50%. The General Meeting is to decide on the capital measures and the 20% stake of the Federal Republic of Germany's Economic Stabilization Fund in the company. Based on the latest statements by the company's largest single shareholder, Heinz-Hermann Thiele, the Board considers it possible that the stabilization package could fail to achieve the two-thirds majority of votes cast. The company noted that this would mean that Deutsche Lufthansa AG would possibly have to apply for protective shield proceedings under insolvency law a few days after the Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board appealed to all private and institutional shareholders to exercise their voting rights. A two-thirds majority of the votes cast is required for the adoption of the stabilization measures if the meeting presence is below 50%. The deadline for registration to attend the Annual General Meeting is 20 June.

