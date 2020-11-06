Commodities

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document.

It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that officials and politicians were "losing patience" with airline chief Carsten Spohr, adding that there were doubts that he was the right man to make the savings needed.

But Hermann Thiele, a major shareholder, told the magazine he had confidence in Spohr. "Carsten Spohr is the right man in this difficult situation," it said.

Germany's largest airline, which received a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) state bailout out in June, on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of 2 billion euros after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the global travel industry.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33579 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

