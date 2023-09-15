Lufthansa CEO: EU's SAF quotas not feasible with today's production

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's blending quotas for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will not be achievable from today's perspective due to a lack of availability, Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in comments for publication on Friday.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.