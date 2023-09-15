News & Insights

Companies
BA

Lufthansa CEO: EU's SAF quotas not feasible with today's production

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 15, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's blending quotas for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will not be achievable from today's perspective due to a lack of availability, Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in comments for publication on Friday.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
ITA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.