Lufthansa CEO sees no end to high yields in Q4 or Q1

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he saw no end to high yields this quarter or next, adding to earlier upbeat comments by the German carrier on demand for plane tickets in the coming months.

Finance chief Remco Steenbergen said on an analyst call that he expects a further increase in profits in 2023 compared with this year.

Lufthansa last week raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980 million).

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.