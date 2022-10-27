Commodities

Lufthansa CEO sees no end to high yields in Q4 or Q1

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he saw no end to high yields this quarter or next, adding to earlier upbeat comments by the German carrier on demand for plane tickets in the coming months.

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he saw no end to high yields this quarter or next, adding to earlier upbeat comments by the German carrier on demand for plane tickets in the coming months.

Finance chief Remco Steenbergen said on an analyst call that he expects a further increase in profits in 2023 compared with this year.

Lufthansa last week raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980 million).

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular