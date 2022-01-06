Commodities

Lufthansa cancels flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German airline Lufthansa on Thursday said it was no longer offering regular flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Thursday said it was no longer offering regular flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

"Due to further developments, Lufthansa has now decided not to offer any more regular flights to Almaty until further notice," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Almaty's airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular