Lufthansa cancels flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Thursday said it was no longer offering regular flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

"Due to further developments, Lufthansa has now decided not to offer any more regular flights to Almaty until further notice," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Almaty's airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray)

