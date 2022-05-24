Commodities
DAL

Lufthansa bids for 20% stake in ITA Airways -source

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Germany's Lufthansa wants to acquire a 20% stake in state-owned Italian airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, and its cooperation partner MSC is bidding for a 60% stake, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE wants to acquire a 20% stake in state-owned Italian airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, and its cooperation partner MSC is bidding for a 60% stake, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Italian state would initially keep the remaining 20%, the source said. The Lufthansa-MSC duo made their offer to acquire a majority stake in ITA on Monday. MSC is also known as Mediterranean Shipping Group.

Italian media reports said the Alitalia successor was worth between around 1 billion and 2 billion euros. A Lufthansa spokesperson did not want to comment on the figures.

According to insiders, there is a rival bid from U.S. financial investor Certares together with Air France-KLM AIRF.PA and the American airline Delta DAL.N.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks about which of the two bidder groups exclusive negotiations will be conducted with. A sale is to be completed by the end of June.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular