Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS to resume flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Austrian Airlines and SWISS aim to resume flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa had said on May 13 that it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv due to the escalating conflict in Israel.

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.