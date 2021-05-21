Commodities

Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS to resume flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday

Klaus Lauer Reuters
German airline Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS aim to resume flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa had said on May 13 that it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv due to the escalating conflict in Israel.

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years.

