Lufthansa and VARO Energy sign MoU on renewable fuels

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and VARO Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding on the production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel, Germany's flagship carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, VARO is to supply the Lufthansa Group with large volumes of fuel produced without the use of fossil energy sources from as early as 2026, the airline added.

In September, Lufthansa signed another deal to secure sustainable aviation fuel from Austria's OMV OMVV.VI last September, extending to 2030.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba, editing by Rachel More)

