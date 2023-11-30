Lufthansa and ITA ready to give up Milan slots for merger - sources

FRANKFURT/ROME/BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and the Italian state airline ITA Airways could give up take-off and landing slots at Milan-Linate airport in return for the EU’s competition authority approving their merger, three sources told Reuters.

Lufthansa wants to acquire a 41% stake in ITA with a view to taking it over completely. EU law obliges the Commision to ensure that mergers do not damage competition to the detriment of consumers.

The EU believes that ITA and Lufthansa together carry too much traffic between Milan and Lufthansa's hubs of Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna, according to one person familiar with the matter, who added that this was “where the EU is likeliest to have something to say”.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte, Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Madeline Chambers)

