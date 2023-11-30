News & Insights

Commodities

Lufthansa and ITA ready to give up Milan slots for merger - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

November 30, 2023 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Ilona Wissenbach, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte, Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT/ROME/BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and the Italian state airline ITA Airways could give up take-off and landing slots at Milan-Linate airport in return for the EU’s competition authority approving their merger, three sources told Reuters.

Lufthansa wants to acquire a 41% stake in ITA with a view to taking it over completely. EU law obliges the Commision to ensure that mergers do not damage competition to the detriment of consumers.

The EU believes that ITA and Lufthansa together carry too much traffic between Milan and Lufthansa's hubs of Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna, according to one person familiar with the matter, who added that this was “where the EU is likeliest to have something to say”.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte, Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Madeline Chambers)

((ilona.wissenbach@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.