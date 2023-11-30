News & Insights

Commodities

Lufthansa and ITA ready to give up Milan slots for merger - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

November 30, 2023 — 05:35 am EST

Written by Ilona Wissenbach, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte, Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

Adds further comments from sources in paragraph 4, background on merger plans from paragraph 6 to 8

FRANKFUT/ROME/BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and the Italian state airline ITA Airways could give up take-off and landing slots at Milan-Linate airport to try and win approval for their merger from the European Union's competition authority, three sources told Reuters.

Lufthansa wants to acquire a 41% stake in ITA with a view to taking it over completely. The EU Commision is obliged by the bloc's laws to ensure that mergers do not damage competition to the detriment of consumers.

The EU believes that ITA and Lufthansa together carry too much traffic between Milan and Lufthansa's hubs of Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna, according to one person familiar with the matter, who added that this was “where the EU is likeliest to have something to say”.

Restrictions at Rome airport are unlikely as Lufthansa and ITA would not have a dominant market position there, said two of the sources.

The EU Commission and Lufthansa declined to comment. ITA could not immediately be reached for comment.

ITA and Lufthansa have been in contact with EU officials since the summer to try to get the merger over the line, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently calling for approval from the EU Commission.

Trade unions in Italy and Germany had also appealed to the EU to grant approval soon so that the future of ITA could be secured.

The airlines hope that the discussions will allow the EU Commission to approve the merger in a process lasting not more than 25 days, the three sources said. Any further review would have to last a minimum of 90 days.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte, Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Madeline Chambers and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((ilona.wissenbach@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.