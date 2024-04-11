News & Insights

Lufthansa Airlines Cabin Crew To Gain Wage Increase Totaling 16.5% Over Next 3 Years

April 11, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa and the trade union UFO have agreed on a collective labor agreement for the approximately 19,000 cabin crew of Lufthansa Airlines. It provides a wage increase totaling 16.5 percent in several steps over the next three years. The agreement is valid until at least the end of 2026. Key points of the agreement include: substantial wage increases over the next three years, inflation compensation and holiday pay supplement for Lufthansa Airlines cabin crew.

Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: "The agreed salary developments in all professional groups are also an economic challenge that we now have to deal with."

