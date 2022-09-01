Lufthansa aims to minimise effect of pilots' strike on Friday

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE said it would do everything possible to minimise the effects of a pilots' strike set to begin on Friday and defended its offer during wage talks.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and the strike would affect both passenger and cargo services.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the German carrier had made a good, balanced offer during talks and the strike would inconvenience several thousand customers.

"We want solutions at the negotiating table," he said, adding that Lufthansa's offers were a good basis for continuing talks.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.