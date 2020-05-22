Companies
Lufthansa aid talks stall over Airbus orders - Handelsblatt

Thomas Seythal
BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Talks over a 9-billion euro government bailout for German flagship carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE have stalled over a row on how to deal with the airline's ordered Airbus AIR.PA jets, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The German government is demanding Lufthansa accept all orders with Airbus, making the airline's recovery practically impossible, Handelsblatt cited sources as saying.

The ailing carrier would have to pay more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in the coming three to four years for the planes, the paper said, adding that a Lufthansa supervisory board meeting had been postponed to Monday.

A German government spokeswoman, when asked about the report, said there was no update on the issue.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

