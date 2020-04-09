Lufthansa AG Announces Reduction Of Executive Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) announced its Executive Board is to be reduced from seven to six members, effective April 15. The company said the change became necessary after Ulrik Svensson had to resign from his position due to health reasons. The responsibility for the financial areas will be assigned to the existing Management Board departments.

Jörg Beißel, Wilken Bormann and William Willms will manage the finance functions within existing Executive Board departments.

Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We came to the conclusion that this is not the right moment to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer. We are therefore focusing on an internal team solution for the near future."

