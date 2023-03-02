Lufthansa AG Announces Contract Extensions For Carsten Spohr, Remco Steenbergen

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has appointed Carsten Spohr as CEO and Remco Steenbergen as CFO for five more years. Carsten Spohr has been a member of the Executive Board since 2011 and chairman since 2014. His contract has been extended until the end of December 2028. The contract of CFO Remco Steenbergen was also extended. He was also appointed until the end of December 2028.

Separately, the Group Executive Board of The Lufthansa Group has resolved to order: ten Airbus A350-1000 passenger aircraft; five Airbus A350-900 passenger aircraft; and seven Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliner' passenger aircraft. The order is worth a total of about $7.5 billion.

The Lufthansa Group is also in advanced negotiations to acquire further long-haul aircraft.

