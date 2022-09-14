Lufthansa 100% privately owned again after COVID bailout

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The German government has sold all of its remaining shares in Lufthansa LHAG.DE, the airline said on Wednesday, meaning that the company is now back in the hands of private investors after a state bailout kept it afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

