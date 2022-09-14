Commodities

Lufthansa 100% privately owned again after COVID bailout

The German government has sold all of its remaining shares in Lufthansa, the airline said on Wednesday, meaning that the company is now back in the hands of private investors after a state bailout kept it afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

