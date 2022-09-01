Lufthansa : 800 flights to be cancelled Friday
BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - About 800 flights in Frankfurt and Munich will be cancelled on Friday due to a pilots strike, with 130,000 passengers likely affected, said Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE.
The airline added that some flights on Thursday will also be cancelled and that it could not rule out individual flight cancellations or delays over the upcoming weekend as well.
"Lufthansa is working flat out to return flight operations to normal as soon as possible," it said in a statement.
(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)
((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))
