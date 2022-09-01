Commodities

Lufthansa : 800 flights to be cancelled Friday

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

About 800 flights in Frankfurt and Munich will be cancelled on Friday due to a pilots strike, with 130,000 passengers likely affected, said Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa.

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - About 800 flights in Frankfurt and Munich will be cancelled on Friday due to a pilots strike, with 130,000 passengers likely affected, said Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

The airline added that some flights on Thursday will also be cancelled and that it could not rule out individual flight cancellations or delays over the upcoming weekend as well.

"Lufthansa is working flat out to return flight operations to normal as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular