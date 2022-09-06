Lufthansa: to make "improved" offer to pilots

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa confirmed that it would present an improved offer to the pilots' union on Tuesday and that talks in an escalating wage dispute would go ahead, as planned.

Lufthansa also said its crisis team would decide by 1200 local time (1000 GMT) on flight cancellations due to a planned strike by the Vereinigung Cockpit union for Wednesday and Thursday.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.