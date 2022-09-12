Commodities

Lufthansa: pilots won't strike through June 30, 2023 under initial deal

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will not stage strikes at Lufthansa during a truce period through to June 30, 2023, during which the union and the airline aim to expand an initial wage deal to a broader agreement, Lufthansa said.

"Strikes are excluded during this period," Lufthansa LHAG.DE said in a statement on Monday.

